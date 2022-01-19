Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given New €30.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.78.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.