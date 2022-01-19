Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given New €30.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.78.
Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
