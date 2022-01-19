Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.90

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 7806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of research firms have commented on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Samsara stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Samsara comprises about 0.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

