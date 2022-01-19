Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.39

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 9954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after buying an additional 585,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after buying an additional 525,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 130.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,559,000 after buying an additional 430,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at $18,902,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

