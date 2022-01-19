Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 63,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 43,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

