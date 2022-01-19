Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.