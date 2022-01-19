Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.48.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

