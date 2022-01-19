Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $181.00 to $178.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Seagen traded as low as $133.02 and last traded at $133.02, with a volume of 1668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.09.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,179 shares of company stock worth $80,054,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.99.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

