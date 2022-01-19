Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.30.

Shares of DTE opened at $118.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.17. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after acquiring an additional 356,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.