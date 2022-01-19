Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to Buy

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:KWR opened at $215.63 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $211.39 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.39.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

