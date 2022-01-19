Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,694,900 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the December 15th total of 1,099,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 584.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SECYF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

