Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 313,356 shares.The stock last traded at $6.69 and had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $729.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

