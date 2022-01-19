SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Eight Capital

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

TSE SLS traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.46. The company had a trading volume of 55,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,481. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

