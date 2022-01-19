Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer Purchases 19,953 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 19,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer bought 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer bought 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer bought 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer bought 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $618.93.

SNSE opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

