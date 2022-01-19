Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.34. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

