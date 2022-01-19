Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Seven & i in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seven & i’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

