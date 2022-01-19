SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $344,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 133,217 shares of company stock valued at $840,560. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $444.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

