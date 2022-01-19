SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 102,790.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

