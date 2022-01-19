SG Americas Securities LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 69.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

SEM opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

