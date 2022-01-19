SG Americas Securities LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KFY opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.28. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

