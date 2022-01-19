SG Americas Securities LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,816 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.