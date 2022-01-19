SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $368,000 in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.

