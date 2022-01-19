SHAKE 1-Day Volume Reaches $43,296.00 (SHAKE)

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHAKE has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.13 or 0.07449467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,357.98 or 0.99851790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007724 BTC.

SHAKE Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHAKE’s official website is spaceswap.app

SHAKE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHAKE directly using U.S. dollars.

