SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $128,535.58 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.50 or 0.07445844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00328074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.31 or 0.00903486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00080515 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.42 or 0.00482307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00261194 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

