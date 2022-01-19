Short Interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rises By 31.9%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,620,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 18,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGEN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

AGEN stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $729.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

