Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Drops By 35.8%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,518. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 120.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth about $18,324,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

