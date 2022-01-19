Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Drops By 33.0%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 13,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

