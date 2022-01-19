Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Drops By 22.8%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Caledonia Mining stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,805. The company has a market cap of $145.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.80. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

