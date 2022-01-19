Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Declines By 24.8%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 462,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,807,000 after buying an additional 319,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CNA Financial by 30.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 398,384 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 955,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNA Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,091 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,982. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

