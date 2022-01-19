Short Interest in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Declines By 33.6%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,600. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

