Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Grows By 30.8%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IVDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 58,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

