Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Grows By 30.8%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IVDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 58,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.
About Innovative Designs
