Short Interest in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Increases By 21.7%

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,900 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 763,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 964,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of IVAN stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVAN. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,126,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,111,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

