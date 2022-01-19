Short Interest in Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Decreases By 22.6%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 309,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,395.0 days.

OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWLLF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

