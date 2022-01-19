Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Expands By 53.5%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JPXGY opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPXGY. Citigroup began coverage on Japan Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.