Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Drops By 39.5%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 188,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 110,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

