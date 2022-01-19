Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Expands By 28.1%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 654.9 days.

Shares of MAWHF stock remained flat at $$1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

