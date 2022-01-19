Short Interest in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Increases By 26.1%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $56,220.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,471. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 257,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $61.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.08.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

