Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Declines By 37.5%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MALRY traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. 1,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $47.62.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

