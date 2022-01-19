Short Interest in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rises By 26.6%

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCBS stock opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.