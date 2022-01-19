Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Drops By 36.4%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Origin Energy stock remained flat at $$3.97 during trading on Wednesday. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.
About Origin Energy
