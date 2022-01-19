Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Drops By 36.4%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Origin Energy stock remained flat at $$3.97 during trading on Wednesday. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

