Short Interest in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Grows By 35.0%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 859,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 191,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,885. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $94,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,990 shares of company stock valued at $478,592 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

