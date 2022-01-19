Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declines By 36.2%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHD. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,042.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 141,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 129,505 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 564,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 58,599 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,659. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

