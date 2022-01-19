Short Interest in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Increases By 26.9%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11. Proterra has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

