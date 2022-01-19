Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Grows By 37.1%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKTX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. ProtoKinetix has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

About ProtoKinetix

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

