Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Rises By 27.5%

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,368,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 1,073,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NILSY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NILSY stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. 381,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

