Short Interest in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Increases By 21.4%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PYR stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.62 million and a PE ratio of 54.61. PyroGenesis Canada has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

