Short Interest in Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Drops By 38.5%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Red Metal Resources stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Red Metal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The firm explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property in III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

