Short Interest in Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Drops By 38.5%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Red Metal Resources stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Red Metal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
Red Metal Resources Company Profile
