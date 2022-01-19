Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Drops By 36.4%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 219,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPOF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 4,752,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,538. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

