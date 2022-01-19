Short Interest in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Decreases By 39.0%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

TTM stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.06. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 6.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.