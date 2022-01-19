Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expands By 43.1%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

