Short Interest in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expands By 49.1%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Titan International has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $690.55 million, a P/E ratio of 137.38 and a beta of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Titan International in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Titan International by 53.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Titan International by 124.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 78,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

